Fresenius Medical +3% on Q4 results

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Q4 results (€): Revenues: 4,300M (-2.9%); Health Care Services: 3,413M (-4.7%); Health Care Products: 887M (+4.6%).
Net Income: 425M (+7.9%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 353M (+8.6%); EPS: 1.38 (+7.8%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.15 (+8.5%); CF Ops (3M): 698M (+32.2%).
2019 Guidance: Revenue growth: 3% - 7%; Non-GAAP Net Income growth: (2) - 2%.
2020 Guidance: Revenue growth: Mid to high single digit; Non-GAAP Net Income growth: Mid to high single digit.
Shares are up 3% premarket.
