Garmin +7% on Q4 beats, upside FY outlook

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) gains 7% pre-market after it reports Q4 beats with 4% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside FY19 guidance has revenue at about $3.5B (consensus: $3.43B) and EPS at $3.70 (consensus: $3.52).

Sales breakdown: Auto was the only segment that didn't beat consensus, reporting $147.6M (-28%) versus the $165.5M estimate. Outdoor sales grew 25% Y/Y to $254.6M, Aviation rose 22% to $158.3M, Marine was up 13% to $94.7M, and Fitness was flat Y/Y at $277M.

Gross margin came in at 58.9% (consensus: 56.9%) and operating margin at 23.9% (consensus: 20%).

Earnings call is scheduled for 10:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

