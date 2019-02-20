HSBC sees Apple's China woes continuing

HSBC says Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone sales issues in China are "likely to continue beyond the short term" as the company goes "beyond price points."

The firm cites an internal survey showing consumer preference shifting away from Apple and towards homegrown rivals like Huawei.

HSBC thinks Apple's market share in Europe could start slipping due to similar pricing concerns and rising competition.

In terms of tailwinds, the firm is still positive on Apple's strong cash flow potential and cash position.

Rating maintained at Hold with a $160 target.