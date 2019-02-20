Margins improve at Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT) reports comparable store fell 1.6% in Q4.

Total written sales were down 5.2% during the quarter and written comparable store sales declined 3.9% Y/Y. Average written ticket was up 6.7% and custom upholstery written business increased 5.8%.

The company's gross profit margin increased 73 bps to 54.8% of sales after product pricing and mix contributed favorably. SG&A expenses rose 60 bps to 48.8% of sales.

Looking ahead, Havertys expects gross profit margin for the full year to be 54.6%. Planned capital expenditures of $19M are expected for 2019, inclusive of opening a store in two new markets, a new location in the Atlanta market and a store relocation.

HVT +1.2% premarket.

