Bausch Health up 2% premarket on Q4 beat

Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Q4 results: Revenues: $2,121M (-1.9%); R&D Expense: $2,098M (-1.6%); SG&A: $23M (-23.3%).

Segment Sales: Bausch + Lomb/International: $1,205M (+0.1%); Salix: $426M (+0.2%); Ortho Dermatologics: $165M (-2.4%); Diversified Products: $325M (-11.0%).

Net Loss: ($344M) (-167.1%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $368 (+6.1%); CF Ops (3M): 319M (-44.8%).

XIFAXAN revenue +22% Y/Y.

RELISTOR revenue +37% Y/Y.

The Company launched multiple products in 2018, including LUMIFY eye drops and AQUALOX silicone hydrogel, or SiHy, daily contact lenses in Japan.

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $8.30B – 8.50B; non-GAAP EBITDA: $3.35B - 3.50B.

The consensus Revenue estimate was $2.08B.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

