Mallinckrodt's Therakos system successful in late-stage GvHD study

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) has stopped enrollment in an open-label Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its UVADEX (methoxsalen) Sterile Solution in conjunction with the THERAKOS CELLEX Photopheresis system in pediatric patients with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) after the interim response rate exceeded the specified target.

At the midway point of the study, the overall response rate (ORR) was 74% in patients who received four weeks of therapy. An ad hoc analysis at week 12 showed an ORR of 48%, allowing for the discontinuation of the trial.

On the safety front, the incidence of serious adverse events was 44% (n=11/25) leading to two withdrawals and two deaths, none considered treatment-related.