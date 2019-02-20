Kellogg on watch after guidance update

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updates guidance ahead of the company's presentation at the CAGNY conference later today.

The company sees 2019 sales up 3% to 4% compared to a year ago and EPS down 5% to 7%.

Share buybacks may be flexed for potential M&A activity this year. A dividend payout rate of around 50% is anticipated.

For the long term, Kellogg targets sales growth of +1% to +3% as it works toward its goal of dependable growth, augmented by M&A and complemented by dividend yield. EPS growth of 6% to 8% is targeted for the long term.

Kellogg CAGNY presentation slides