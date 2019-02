CVS Health down 6% premarket on soft guidance

CVS Health (CVS) Q4 results: Revenues: $54,424M (+12.5%); Pharmacy Services: $34,890M (+2.2%); Retail/LTC: $22,029M (+5.4%); Health Care Benefits: $5,549M.

Net Loss: ($421M) (-112.8%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $2,415M (+23.9%); Loss Per Share: ($0.37) (-111.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.14 (+11.5%); CF Ops: $8,865M (+10.7%).

2019 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $4.88 - 5.08; Non-GAAP EPS: $6.68 - 6.88 vs. FactSet consensus of $7.35; CF Ops: $9.8B - 10.3B; Revenue: $249.86B - 254.29B vs FactSet consensus of $246.33B.

Shares are down 6% premarket.

