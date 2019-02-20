Industrial Logistics Q4 same-property cash NOI +1.2%%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Q4 normalized FFO of 40 cents compares with 39 cents in Q3 and 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 same-property cash NOI of $30.7M, up 1.2% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA/interest expense 6.6x vs. 7.3x in Q3.

After the quarter's end, ILPT agreed to acquire a portfolio of eight properties with 4.2M square feet for an overall purchase price of $280.0M and a portfolio of 18 properties with 8.7M square feet for $625.3M.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Industrial Logistics Properties rental revenue in-line (Feb. 20)