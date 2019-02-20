HollyFrontier tops Q4 earnings view as refinery margins surge

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) -0.5% pre-market after easily beating Q4 earnings expectations, as refinery margins surged from the prior-year quarter.

HFC says Q4 adjusted EBITDA at its refining and marketing segment totaled $583.4M vs. $233.1M a year ago, driven primarily by lower laid-in crude costs which resulted in a consolidated refinery gross margin of $22.17/bbl, up 77% from $12.54/bbl for Q4 2017.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) says Q4 EBITDA was $89.9M vs. $124.6M in the prior-year quarter, hurt by lower UNEV volumes and unplanned maintenance on a refinery process unit at Woods Cross.

"Looking to 2019, despite tightening crude differentials, we are optimistic that strength in the diesel markets will continue and we will see a seasonal rebound in gasoline markets," HFC says.