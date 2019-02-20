Moderna up 4% premarket on positive early-stage data supporting potential of mRNA encoding as regenerative therapeutic

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is up 4% premarket on light volume in response to the publication in Nature Communications of results from a Phase 1a/b study evaluating AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) AZD8601 in men with type 2 diabetes. The trial met its primary objectives of safety and tolerability as well as demonstrating protein production and changes in local blood flow.

AZD8601 is a regenerative therapeutic based on the encoding of vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A) by messenger RNA (mRNA), an approach developed at Moderna. VEGF-A promotes the growth of new blood vessels.

AZD8601 is now being assessed in a Phase 2a study in patients during coronary artery bypass grafting surgery.

Moderna and AstraZeneca have been collaborating on mRNA therapeutics since 2013.