American Axle rallies after BAML upgrade

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) trades higher after Bank of America Merrill Lynch turns positive based on the restructuring progress taking place at the company and upside from GM's truck cycle..

"The GM truck launch that hits stride this year should provide support and potential upside through 1H:20 relative to our assumptions on both volume and mix," reads the BAML note.

"AXL’s focus on strengthening the balance sheet should continue with reasonably strong FCF of around $350mm in 2019 that should result in about 0.25x of improvement in leverage from the YE2018 level of 2.8X."

BAML upgrades to a Buy rating from Hold and sets a price objective of $20.