Intelsat -3% reports mixed Q4, downside guide

Intelsat (NYSE:I) drops 3.2% pre-market on Q4 results that beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS.

Downside FY19 guidance has revenue from $2.06B to $2.12B (consensus: $2.14B) with adjusted EBITDA expected from $1.53B to $1.58B. Intelsat expects growth of -1% to +2% in the government business, -6% to -3% in the media business, and -6% to -3% in network services.

Capex forecast: 2019, $250M to $300M; 2020, $275M to $350M; 2021, $250M to $350M.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Intelsat misses by $0.23, beats on revenue (Feb. 20)