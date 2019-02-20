LendingClub's EBITDA prospects get no respect: BTIG

LendingClub's (NYSE:LC) after-market decline on Tuesday, spurred by lighter than expected Q1 guidance, fails to appreciate the company's strong EBITDA growth prospects, writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer in a note.

Reiterates buy recommendation.

Cuts price target to $6 from $7, based on 10x BTIG's FY20E adjusted EBITDA of $181M.

LC -6.1% in premarket trading.

On earnings call, management said they'll focus this year boosting adjusted EBITDA margins mostly through cost-structure improvements so that they'll approach a 20% run rate exiting FY19 vs. 14% in FY18, Palmer writes.

Management also stressed that they're taking a cautious stance heading into the year, given macro uncertainty and the extended credit cycle.

