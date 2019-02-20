Kinder Morgan to expand Chicago ethanol hub - Reuters

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) will expand loading capacity at its Chicago ethanol terminal to address producer concerns that trade at the terminal is vulnerable to price manipulation, Reuters reports.

KMI reportedly told traders at an industry conference in Orlando last week that it plans to at least double the amount of ethanol barges that can load and unload at its two existing docks at the terminal and it is exploring allowing a third petrochemical dock to also move ethanol.

Traders say the increased takeaway capacity will make it more difficult to drive up inventories at the 1.3M-barrel storage hub and drive down price.

KMI in the past has proposed expanding capacity but wanted producers and trading houses to help fund it through long-term contracts, but not this time, according to the report - "They know people are upset and they want to make sure they retain their customer base," according to one trader.

Ethanol trade in the cash market at the KMI Argo hub is used in contracts for the biofuel across the U.S. and is baked into international contracts.