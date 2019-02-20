Archrock rises ~4% in pre-market on Q4 earnings beat

Archrock says that during Q4 operating horsepower increased by 65,000, and the company benefited from pricing momentum; compression market fundamentals remained constructive.

Sales by segment: Contract operations: $176.38M (+13% Y/Y); Aftermarket services: $56.78M (+8%)

The company ended the period with operating horsepower 3.5M, +9% Y/Y; utilization was 89.1% compared to 84.6% last year

Overall gross margin increases ~70bps to 48.6%; Adj EBITDA margin expands ~600bps to 42%

Total debt stood at $1.53B, with leverage ratio of 4.4x; available liquidity was $391.6M.

For FY19, expects net income of $73M-$103M with adj. EBITDA of $370M-$400M; anticipates Contract operations and Aftermarket services revenues of ~$730M-$760M and $225M-$255M, respectively.

Plans to decrease leverage below 4.0x in 2020, that will enable the company to increase dividend 10% to 15% annually through 2020.

Previously: Archrock beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 19)