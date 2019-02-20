Vistra Energy ups offer for Crius Energy to C$8.80/unit

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) says it will raise its purchase price for Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF) to C$8.80/unit, a C$1.23 increase from the previous agreement.

The amended agreement follows an unsolicited acquisition proposal from a third party bidder that was higher than VST's offer that had been accepted by Crius.

VST still expects the deal to be EBITDA and free cash flow accretive and to exceed its investment threshold of 500-600 bps above its cost of capital while not interfering with previously announced capital allocation and deleveraging plans.