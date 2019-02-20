Sainsbury-Asda deal in major jeopardy

U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority says the merger between Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Asda and Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSNSF, OTCQX:JSAIY) is likely to be blocked in its provisional view of the deal, unless a large number of grocery stores are sold.

The regulator stated it had "extensive" concerns that the deal could lead to higher prices, a poorer shopping experience and reductions in the range and quality of products offered.

The combination of the two grocery chains would give the new entity a 30% market share in the U.K.

The companies are reportedly considering the possibility of a judicial review.