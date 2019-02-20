More on Sonic Automotive's Q4 results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) reports total new vehicles revenue declined 11.2% to $1.32B in Q4 and same-store sales fell 6.7% to $1.32B.

Used vehicles revenue grew 10.2% to $755.88M and same-store sales expanded 9.9% to $711.83M.

Wholesale vehicles revenue advanced 22% to $49.9M and same-store sales +31.2% to $49.82M.

Total new vehicles units sales down 14.2% to 31,331.

Total used vehicles units sales grew 10.7% to 35,135.

Total wholesale vehicles units sales grew 10.1% to 8,214.

EchoPark stores retailed 8,762 units during the quarter, +94.9% Y/Y.

Gross margin rate flat at 14.4%.

Operating margin rate squeezed 60 bps to 2.3%.

Heath Byrd, Sonic's and EchoPark's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Given the volatility in the new car market, coupled with our expansion options for EchoPark, we will discontinue our historical practice of providing annual earnings per share guidance. In addition, starting in the first quarter of 2019, we will report our results on a GAAP basis only."

Previously: Sonic Automotive EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Feb. 20)