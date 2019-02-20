Biohaven enrolls first patient in Phase 3 GAD trial of troriluzole

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) has enrolled its first patient in a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing the efficacy and safety of troriluzole in generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

Biohaven expects to enroll ~372 patients. The primary outcome measure is the change in a patient's score on the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale, a scale designed to assess the severity and type of symptoms in patients with GAD.

Troriluzole is a third-generation prodrug and new chemical entity that modulates glutamate, the most abundant excitatory neurotransmitter in the human body.