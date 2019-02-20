Chardan likes Kodiak Sciences in premarket analyst action

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) initiated with Outperform rating and $44 (17% upside) price target at JMP Securities.
Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) initiated with Buy rating and $36 (50% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) initiated with Buy rating and $22.50 (229% upside) price target at Chardan Capital Markets citing bullish prospects for lead drug KSI-301. Shares up 7% premarket.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) resumed with Neutral rating and $41 (4% downside risk) at Citigroup.
IRhythm (NASDAQ:IRTC) downgraded to Neutral with a $104 (13% upside) price target at Chardan citing valuation.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) downgraded to Underperform with a $74 (8% downside risk) price target at BMO. Shares down 3% premarket.
