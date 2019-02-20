More on Venator Materials Q4 results; shares are up ~7% in pre-market

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) rises ~6.73% in pre-market as the company reports 2018 results above expectation.

The company says that Q4 seasonality was amplified by a softer titanium dioxide environment principally related to customer destocking in China & Europe, and higher raw material and energy costs.

Titanium Dioxide segment revenue decreased 5% Y/Y to $366M, due to 6% lower sales volumes, partially offset by 1% increase in average selling prices

Performance Additives segment sales is down 16% to $118M as result of a 13% decrease in volumes, a 1% decline in average selling prices, 1% unfavorable forex impact and a 1% decrease due to mix and other.

In 2019, commenced Business Improvement Program, which is anticipated to generate annual run-rate savings of ~$40M in 2020 and ~$60M reduction in working capital in 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents was $165M, as well as an available borrowing base of $259M; net debt was $583M.

Capital expenditures was $42M; for 2019, expects total capex of ~$130M

Previously: Venator Materials beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (Feb. 20)