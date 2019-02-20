Southern scores Q4 earnings, revenue beats; Fanning talks tax reform

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) +0.8% pre-market after Q4 earnings and revenues both beat Wall Street expectations.

"Tax reform had a terrific effect," CEO Thomas Fanning tells CNBC. "The economy was better than we thought. We ended up at the very top end of our range in terms of electricity sales. So, a good performance all the way around."

Fanning likes the long-term prospects for SO based on sustained job growth in its service area: "The southeast traditionally has been a really pro-business environment, and jobs are growing as a result... We think this is a sustainable kind of environment."

For Q1, SO forecasts EPS of $0.70 vs $0.82 analyst consensus estimate, and for the full year, SO sees EPS of $2.98-$3.10 vs. $3.02 consensus (Form 10-K).