Landmark Infrastructure Q4 adjusted EBITDA rises 13%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 35 cents vs. 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $16.0M increases 13% from $14.2M a year ago.

Q4 rental revenue of $14.7M fell 16% from Q3 and rose 2% from the year-ago quarter; Q/Q decline is due to contribution of assets to the joint venture in September 2018.

Q4 distributable cash flow of $8.79M rose from $7.43M.

Q4 shortfall of distributable cash flow over the quarterly distribution narrowed to $502K from $1.23M a year ago; coverage ratio improves to 0.95x from 0.86x.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

