Landmark Infrastructure Q4 adjusted EBITDA rises 13%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 35 cents vs. 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $16.0M increases 13% from $14.2M a year ago.
Q4 rental revenue of $14.7M fell 16% from Q3 and rose 2% from the year-ago quarter; Q/Q decline is due to contribution of assets to the joint venture in September 2018.
Q4 distributable cash flow of $8.79M rose from $7.43M.
Q4 shortfall of distributable cash flow over the quarterly distribution narrowed to $502K from $1.23M a year ago; coverage ratio improves to 0.95x from 0.86x.
Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.
Previously: Landmark Infrastructure misses on rental revenue (Feb. 20)
Now read: 11.5% Yield And 50% Upside With Catalysts At Landmark Infrastructure, Insiders Loading Up »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox