Moleculin inks outlicensing deal with WPD Pharmaceuticals

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) has entered into a sublicense agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals (WPD), located in Poland.

The agreement provides WPD with exclusive rights, subject to current license agreements, to develop and market a range of Moleculin’s technologies in certain European countries (which does not include the UK, France, Italy and Spain) in exchange for contributing a minimum of $4M plus an ongoing royalty on future revenues.

The agreement is specifically geared to provide Moleculin with the benefit of European Union grant funding.