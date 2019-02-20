Healthcare 

Moleculin inks outlicensing deal with WPD Pharmaceuticals

|About: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)|By:, SA News Editor

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) has entered into a sublicense agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals (WPD), located in Poland.

The agreement provides WPD with exclusive rights, subject to current license agreements, to develop and market a range of Moleculin’s technologies in certain European countries (which does not include the UK, France, Italy and Spain) in exchange for contributing a minimum of $4M plus an ongoing royalty on future revenues.

The agreement is specifically geared to provide Moleculin with the benefit of European Union grant funding.

