Iamgold adds 3.4M oz. to year-end gold reserves

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) +1.6% pre-market after saying its total attributable proven and probable gold reserves rose by 23% at the end of 2018 to 17.9M oz. from 14.5M oz. at the end of 2017.

IAG says the addition of 3.4M oz. was due mostly to the previously announced conversion of resources to reserves at Saramacca in Suriname, Côté Gold in Ontario and at Boto Gold in Senegal, coupled with the previously announced reserve increase at the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso.

IAG says it has increased attributable reserves by 129% over the last two years, net of mine depletion, and each its owner-operated mines tallied a Y/Y increase in reserves, net of depletion, "underscoring the strength of our core assets."