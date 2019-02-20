Wix -9.6% on downside outlook

Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) plunges 9.6% after this morning's Q4 results beat estimates but introduced downside FY19 guidance with revenue from $755M to $761M (consensus: $761.8M) with FCF of $135M to $140M (consensus: $146.2M) and collections of $817M to $827M.

Q1 guidance has downside revenue from $172M to $173M (consensus: $176.7M) with collections of $196M to $197M.

Analyst comments on the quarter:

Wedbush's Ygal Arounian says Wix's fundamentals remain strong and says the firm would be buyers into any guidance-related pullback.

William Blair's Matthew Pfau says Wix's focus on boosting the average revenue per subscription or ARPS could lead to fewer premium subscribers with the company forecasting 550K net adds in 2019 compared to the +760K last year.

Previously: Wix.com beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Feb. 20)