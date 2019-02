DVN, LYG among premarket gainers

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) +28% as NHTSA approves two pure electric vehicle models.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) +27% on announcing successful first-in-human use of PURE EP System.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) +26% on Q4 earnings.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) +17% on FDA acceptance of Xipere NDA.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) +10% on Q4 earnings.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) +10%.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) +8% as Tilray will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of FHF Holdings from Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC .

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) +8% on Q4 earnings.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) +7% on Q4 earnings.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) +7% on Q4 earnings.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) +7% on FY earnings.

INSYS Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) +7% .

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) +7% on Q4 earnings.