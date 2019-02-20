Price hikes on the menu at Texas Roadhouse

Oppenheimer says the biggest takeaway from the Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) earnings call is the commitment by the restaurant company to protect "deteriorating" margins through price hikes.

Texas Roadhouse is targeting 17% restaurant-level margins after recording a 15.9% margin rate in Q4 vs. 17.0% a year ago and 16.3% consensus.

Oppenheimer keeps a Perform rating on TXRH, noting that the 24-25X forward price-to-earnings ratio is a bit rich.

TXRH -0.62% premarket to $65.15.

