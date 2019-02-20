Destination XL appoints Harvey S. Kanter as its next CEO

Destination XL (NASDAQ:DXLG) announced the appointment of Harvey S. Kanter as the Company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board, effective April 1, 2019.

Mr. Kanter will be succeeding David Levin, the Destination XL’s acting CEO.

Most recently, Mr. Kanter served as the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Blue Nile, Inc., a leading online retailer of high-quality diamonds and fine jewelry. Prior to Blue Nile, Mr. Kanter was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Moosejaw Mountaineering and Backcountry Travel, Inc., a leading multi-channel retailer of premium outdoor apparel and gear.