More on Danaos Q4 results

Danaos (DAC +2.4% ) reported Q4 revenue of $115.6M (+1.3% Y/Y).

Q4 Adj. EBITDA margin declined by 67 bps to 69.4%.

Q4 expenses: Vessel operating $25.6M (-2.3% Y/Y), G&A $7.9M (+36.2% Y/Y) and Voyage remained stable at $3M.

Company’s fleet utilization for the quarter was 97.9%, with an average of 55 containerships and an average gross daily charter rate of $23,346.

Total contracted revenues were $1.6B as of December 31, 2018, with chatters extending to 2028 and average duration of 4.9 years.

The refinancing of ~$2.2B of debt maturing on December 31, 2018, reduced debt by ~$551M.

