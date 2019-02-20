WestJet flies customers on a Dreamliner

WestJet (OTC:WJAFF) announces the official debut of its Dreamliner era today when the first revenue flight took off from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The aircraft will operate on domestic flights for crew training and regulatory compliance before the first scheduled international flight between Calgary and London (Gatwick) on April 28.

WestJet took delivery of its first of 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in January and the second Dreamliner arrived on February 19. The airline will receive the third aircraft in March. Hub locations and routes for the remaining seven aircraft have not yet been announced.

WestJet also has options for an additional 10 aircraft to arrive between 2020 and 2024.

Source: Press Release