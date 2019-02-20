Market sees ECB reviving cheap, long-term loans for banks: WSJ

Market participants are gaining confidence that the European Central Bank will help the eurozone's ailing economy by restarting a program of very cheap long-term loans to the banking system, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The ECB's Governing Council meets next month as growth across the region slows and the central bank is left with few options to bolster the economy.

Its key interest rate, at -0.4%, is expected to stay there into 2020. In December, the ECB ended its 2.6T euro bond-buying program, though it's still reinvesting proceeds from maturing assets.

ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet says the Governing Council will discuss the option "very soon."

The central bank has used the method the method twice before: First in 2011-2012, when the loans were called longer-term refinancing operations and again in 2014-2017, but then they were targeted (TLTROs) that included incentives for banks to lend to companies and consumers.

Some ECB watchers see the bank announcing a renewal on March 7, while others see the April meeting as more likely.

