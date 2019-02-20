Evotec and Helmholtz Centre collaborates for novel antibiotics

Evotec AG (OTCPK:EVOTF) and the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research ("HZI") collaborates to develope novel antibiotics that overcome drug-resistant bacterial pathogens.

Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec and HZI will collaborate for an initial term of 3 years. The collaboration will combine HZI's unique collection and know-how of natural products as well as access to in vitro and in vivo models of bacterial infection with Evotec's leading drug discovery platform, expertise in medicinal chemistry and pharmacology as well as collection of bacterial pathogens.

No financial details were disclosed.