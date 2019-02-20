Activision to take $150M in charges from restructuring

More color on Activision Blizzard's (ATVI +1.6% ) planned restructuring comes via an SEC filing, where it highlights key details of the plan.

It's expecting pretax restructuring charges of about $150M in 2019 tied to severance; about 65% of the aggregate charge is above legally required amounts, about 20% is facilities costs and about 15% in asset writedowns and other costs.

Most of those charges will be incurred in Q1 2019, with most of the rest in the remainder of the year.

Total pretax charge tied to the restructuring will be almost entirely in cash, with outlays occurring throughout the year.

The company says it's undergoing the restructuring (including layoffs of about 775 workers) to refocus on its biggest opportunities and remove unnecessary levels of complexity and duplication from certain parts of the business.