More on Golden Star Resources Q4 results

Golden Star Resources (GSS -3.1% ) reports Q4 gold sales decreased ~30% to $57.4M due to gold production down ~32% to 48,846 ounces and 4.2% decline in average realized price to $1,185/ounce

Golden Star says that 2018 was considered a year of transition as the company began to cease open pit mining and worked towards being an underground only producer. At Prestea it faced some operational challenges that is believed to have now overcome with the rightsizing of the mine.

Q4 cash operating cost per ounce was $905, and AISC per ounce was $1,218

For FY19, expects gold production of 220,000-240,000 ounces, with capital expenditures of $61.7M; anticipates cash operating cost per ounce of $620-$680 and AISC per ounce of $875-$955

