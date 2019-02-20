Bristol-Myers sees earnings of $20B+ in 2025 after Celgene tie-up

In its updated investor presentation detailing the advantages of its planned takeover of Celgene (CELG +0.7% ), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +0.8% ) expects to generate ~$53B in revenues and over $20B in non-GAAP net income in 2025.

Free cash flow (FCF) is expected to be ~$19B in 2023. Debt/EBITDA should be less than 1.5. More than $45B in FCF in first three years post-merger.

Revlimid sales are modeled more conservatively than consensus. Pipeline contributions from each company risk-adjusted. Stock-based comp included in non-GAAP financials.