Stocks start flat as investors eye Fed minutes

Stocks are little changed at the open, as investors look ahead to this afternoon's release of the January FOMC meeting minutes for guidance on the Fed's monetary policy and balance sheet normalization efforts; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq +0.1% .

"The market isn't pricing in any rate hikes for the entire year and, if the Fed were to reverse course, that would have implications for both bond and stock markets," says Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

Major European markets trade on a modestly higher note, with Germany's DAX +0.5% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% and France's CAC +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

In U.S. earnings news, CVS Health -8.3% after issuing disappointing earnings guidance for Q1 and the full year that overshadowed a Q4 beat.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, consumer discretionary ( +0.3% ), communication services ( +0.3% ) and materials ( +0.3% ) top the early leaders, while health care ( -0.4% ) and real estate ( -0.3% ) lag.

U.S. Treasury prices hover near their unchanged marks, with the two-year yield down a basis point to 2.49% and the 10-year yields flat at 2.65%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% at 96.58.