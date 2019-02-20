America's Car-Mart +3.2% post Q3 estimate beat

America's Car-Mart (CRMT +3.2% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 9.4% Y/Y to $161.M.

Same-store revenue was up 8.5% during the quarter on a 4.5% lift in the average retail sales price to $11,146.

The company increased sales volume productivity with 27.9 retail units sold per store per month, up 2.6% Y/Y.

Gross profit margin percentage remained consistent at 41.5%.

Collections as a percentage of average finance receivables increased 70 bps to 13.2%.

Provision for credit losses of 25.4% of sales and net charge-offs were 6.2% vs. 7.4% a year ago.

Debt to equity was 69.5% and debt to finance receivables was 31.4%.

The company reported strong cash flows supporting the $7.1M increase in finance receivables, $1.5M in net capex and $10.2M in common stock repurchases with a $5.9M increase in total debt.

