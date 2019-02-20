Lloyds Banking proposes div boost, $2B share buyback

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) jumps 7.1% after recommending boosting its 2018 ordinary dividend by 5% to 3.21 pence per share and a share buyback of up to £1.75B ($1.98B) against a backdrop of an uncertain economic outlook in the U.K. due to Brexit.

"Over 2018 the UK economy has proven itself to be resilient with record employment and continued GDP growth," says Group CEO António Horta-Osório.

Now sees operating costs less than £8B in 2019, a year ahead of its original target.

Q4 net interest income of £3.17B edged down from £3.20B in each of Q3 and Q4 2017.

Q4 statutory profit after tax of £736M vs £1.40B in Q3 and £438M in Q4 2017; underlying profit of £1.76B compares with £2.07B in Q3 and £1.60B in the year-ago quarter.

