Sibanye-Stillwater raises 2018 loss estimate by $100M-plus

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL -2% ) starts lower after saying it expects its FY 2018 attributable loss to come in more than $100M greater than guidance it issued just last week.

Following a review of tax changes in the U.S., SBGL now forecasts a FY 2018 loss of 2.5B rand ($177M) rather than 1B rand and a headline loss per share of $0.01, compared with $0.12 in 2017 and previous guidance of $0.65 in headline EPS.

SBGL says tax changes were made in New Jersey in the six months to December, including tax being calculated together on all of the company's U.S. entities, that resulted in a revised deferred tax of a little less than 1.5B rand.