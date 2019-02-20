ShotSpotter +4% on Q4 beats, analyst optimism

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) gains 4% after yesterday's Q4 beats with 49% Y/Y revenue growth and FY19 guidance that has revenue from $45M to $47M (consensus: $46.19M) and EPS at profitable (consensus: $0.15).

Analyst reactions:

William Blair's Matthew Pfau isn't worried that SSTI didn't boost its FY19 outlook since it's "still very early in the year" and there are multiple potential drivers and partnership triggers. He remains confident that SSTI can grow revenue over 30% in the next several years.

B. Riley's Christopher Van Horn raises his SSTI target from $53 to $59 and models adjusted EBITDA margin "near tripling" in the next two years to 29%.

Previously: ShotSpotter beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Feb. 19)