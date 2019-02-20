Mortgage refi rises in January: Ellie Mae report

Mortgage refinancing rose in January from December, but is expected to subside as home purchases pick up relative to refinances in the busier spring months.

The percentage of refinances increased to 35% in January from 29% in December, according to Ellie Mae's Origination Insight Report.

“The increase in refinances in January is likely due to seasonality with lower purchase volume tied to the holiday season as well a modest drop in rates from November and December,” says Ellie Mae President and CEO Jonathan Corr.

FHA refinances increased to 21% in January vs. 18% in December, while conventional refinances rose to 35% vs. 31%.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, TSI, PGZ, JLS, CMBS, FMY, JMT, LMBS, MBSD