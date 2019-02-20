IntriCon down 15% post Q4 results; provides FY19 guidance

IntriCon (IIN -15.2% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 41.1% Y/Y to $30.4M, the increase was due to Y/Y revenue gains from largest medical customer and growth in value-based indirect-to-end-consumer hearing healthcare business.

Revenue from largest medical customer grew by 74.8 % Y/Y.

Increased indirect-to-end-consumer hearing healthcare revenue by 79.9% Y/Y.

Q4 Gross margin was flat at 30%; and operating margin improved by 141 bps to 3.4%.

Q4 Expenses: Sales & Marketing $3.64M (+40.54% Y/Y); G&A $3.57M (+50.3% Y/Y); and R&D $978k (-14.7% Y/Y).

FY19 Guidance: Revenue $128M-$133M; and gross margin ~30%-31.5%.

