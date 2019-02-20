CEMEX to divest assets in the Baltics and Nordics

CEMEX, (CX +3.6% ) agrees to sell Baltic and Nordic assets to the German building materials group SCHWENK, for ~€340M.

The Baltic assets consist of 1 cement production plant in with a production capacity of ~1.7 Mt, 4 aggregates quarries, 2 cement quarries, 6 ready-mix plants, 1 marine terminal and 1 land distribution terminal in Latvia.

The Nordic assets consist of 3 import terminals in Finland, 4 import terminals in Norway and 4 import terminals in Sweden.

The deal also includes a 38% stake Cemex indirectly owns in a cement plant in Akmene, Lithuania, which produces ~ 1.8M tons/annually, as well as export business to Estonia.

Divested assets generated ~€27.3M as EBIDTA in 2018

The proceeds expected to be used mainly for debt reduction and general corporate purposes.