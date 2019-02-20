Oppenheimer expects key update from Delphi Technologies

Oppenheimer previews Delphi Technologies (DLPH -1.4% ) ahead of tomorrow's earnings report.

"We believe a guidance reset could support the shares if coupled with constructive commentary on cost reduction and the medium-term growth outlook. DLPH’s exposure to advanced gas and hybrid/electric technologies, while subscale, is growing rapidly," updates the analyst team.

"We believe articulation of a view to an inflection point in FY20 could draw investor interest."

The firm trims forward estimates on Delphi and drops its price target to $25 from $27, while maintaining an Outperform rating.