Oppenheimer expects key update from Delphi Technologies

Oppenheimer previews Delphi Technologies (DLPH -1.4%) ahead of tomorrow's earnings report.
"We believe a guidance reset could support the shares if coupled with constructive commentary on cost reduction and the medium-term growth outlook. DLPH’s exposure to advanced gas and hybrid/electric technologies, while subscale, is growing rapidly," updates the analyst team.
"We believe articulation of a view to an inflection point in FY20 could draw investor interest."
The firm trims forward estimates on Delphi and drops its price target to $25 from $27, while maintaining an Outperform rating.
