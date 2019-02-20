Gannett -3.6% as ad declines prompt Q4 miss

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is 3.6% lower after missing consensus with its Q4 earnings amid a double-digit drop in advertising.

Revenues dropped 12%, and same-store day-adjusted revenues fell 8.6% Y/Y.

Net loss swelled slightly, to $14.2M from $13.6M. EBITDA fell to $111M from $132.7M as profit growth at ReachLocal was offset by lower publishing revenues.

Digital revenues grew to $1.1B for the year, hitting 36% of total revenues for the year and quarter.

Revenue by type: Advertising and marketing services, $427.2M (down 14.5%); Circulation, $273.8M (down 8.6%).

Revenue by segment: Publishing, $660M (down 13.7%); ReachLocal, $105M (up 3.5%).

Cash flow from operations was about $16.1M for the quarter, vs. a prior-year $72.8M. Cash was $93.6M, with $135M drawn on a revolving credit facility and $169.3M in convertible notes.

For 2019, it's guiding to revenues of $2.74B-$2.81B; EBITDA of $285M-$295M, and capital expenditures of $50M-$60M excluding real estate.

Previously: Gannett misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (Feb. 20 2019)

Press release