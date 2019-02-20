Goldman stays bullish on leveraged loans vs. junk bonds

Goldman Sachs analyst Amanda Lynam advises investors to stay overweight on leveraged loans vs. high-yield bonds as she sees the "more room to run" in the asset class.
She sees "additional scope for the late-2018 leveraged loan underperformance to correct," according to her note published Wednesday.
Loans spreads have retraced almost 47% of their Q4 widening, since their Dec. 28 peak and compares with an almost 60% rebond for investment grade.
Adds that extra yield pick-up from junk bonds over leveraged loans "remains very thin," the note says.
ETFs: OXLC, BKLN, ECC, PPR, EFR, BGB, VVR, NSL, BGX, PHD, TSLF, BSL, SRLN, AFT, SNLN, FCT, EVF, FTSL, TLI
