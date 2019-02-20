Analysts raise Cadence targets after earnings

Needham reiterates its Buy rating on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) after earnings, raises the target from $50 to $60, and boosts its CY19 EPS and revenue estimates.

The firm cites management's comments that many design tool customers have continued investing despite the near-term challenges.

More action: Benchmark maintains its Buy on CDNS and raises the PT from $51 to $62. The firm expects Cadence to continue reporting high single-digit percentage revenue growth, expanding margins, and low double-digit percentage EPS growth.