Kandi Technologies +36% on U.S. EV buzz

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) is up 36.2% and carved out a new 52-week high of $8.36 earlier after its U.S. approval for two EV models is grabbing attention.

Trading volume on Kandi is over 8.9M shares already today vs. average daily volume of 289K.

The buzz is over EV potential. Kandi management believes both the EX3 and K22 are competitive in price and quality with advanced tech features that are in demand by American consumers. They are also confident that U.S. subsidairy SC Autosports will have a successful launch and grow the EV market in addition to its powersports business.

